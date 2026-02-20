Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Insider Darin Patrick Campbell Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $732,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 274,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,893.66. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darin Patrick Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Darin Patrick Campbell sold 91 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,883.70.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 43,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,112. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,745,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 245,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 171,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

