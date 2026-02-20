Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management Acquires 10,481 Shares of Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,001.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 669,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,379.42. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 34,613 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 40,807 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $93,448.03.

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Thursday, February 12th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 7,956 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $13,684.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,096.13.

Shares of SNES traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,999. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Senestech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senestech during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senestech during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Senestech in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Senestech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

