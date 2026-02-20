Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Five9 also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.170 EPS.

Five9 Stock Up 15.3%

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $366,137.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $139,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,764.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Five9

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,321 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,539,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,515,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

