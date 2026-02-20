Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip Carrai Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total value of $590,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,375.75. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prometheus Energetics, a JV that includes Kratos, broke ground on a new solid rocket-motor manufacturing campus in Indiana — this expands Kratos’ vertically integrated supply position for propulsion/energetics, supporting longer‑term revenue & capability expansion. Prometheus Energetics Breaks Ground

Prometheus Energetics, a JV that includes Kratos, broke ground on a new solid rocket-motor manufacturing campus in Indiana — this expands Kratos’ vertically integrated supply position for propulsion/energetics, supporting longer‑term revenue & capability expansion. Positive Sentiment: Kratos expanded its role in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs — operational wins in high-priority defense areas that can drive multi-year revenue growth. Kratos Expands Role In Hypersonics

Kratos expanded its role in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs — operational wins in high-priority defense areas that can drive multi-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Kratos was awarded a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development — a technical/contract win that reinforces the company’s addressable market in hypersonics. Contract to Streamline Hypersonic Material’s Development

Kratos was awarded a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development — a technical/contract win that reinforces the company’s addressable market in hypersonics. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary ahead of earnings points to expected double‑digit revenue growth and capacity expansion across unmanned/defense segments — supports growth thesis entering the Q4 earnings period. Zacks Earnings Preview

Analyst commentary ahead of earnings points to expected double‑digit revenue growth and capacity expansion across unmanned/defense segments — supports growth thesis entering the Q4 earnings period. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous in the filings — appears to be a data/ reporting quirk and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. Neutral

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous in the filings — appears to be a data/ reporting quirk and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target (roughly ~23% below recent levels) — a published target materially below the market can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term selling. UBS Initiates Coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target (roughly ~23% below recent levels) — a published target materially below the market can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term selling. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders disclosed sales (SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares; Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares). While insiders still hold large positions, disclosed sales can be read as near‑term profit taking and may add to downward pressure. Insider Sale Filings Insider Sale Filings 2

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

