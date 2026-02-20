Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Caryn Parlavecchio Sells 9,035 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 9,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $420,398.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,618.11. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Caryn Parlavecchio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Caryn Parlavecchio sold 6,600 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $293,568.00.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 759,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,790. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $49.82.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $41,628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.
The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
