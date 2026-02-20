Truist Financial Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $23.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price objective on Five9 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Five9 has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $139,438.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,764.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $221,720.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,811.94. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Featured Articles

