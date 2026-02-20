SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. 278,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

