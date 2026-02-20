Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock valued at $109,267,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $305.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.86 and its 200-day moving average is $278.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target after stronger‑than‑expected Q4 and faster Gemini adoption, signaling analyst confidence that AI monetization will lift revenue and margins. Canaccord raises PT

Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target after stronger‑than‑expected Q4 and faster Gemini adoption, signaling analyst confidence that AI monetization will lift revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Big commercial wins and commitments: Alphabet announced a $15B America‑India Connect AI/fiber initiative and has new partnerships (Zillow integration with NotebookLM, a tie‑up with Sea) that extend Gemini/Cloud into vertical offerings — good for long‑term cloud & AI revenue. America-India Connect

Big commercial wins and commitments: Alphabet announced a $15B America‑India Connect AI/fiber initiative and has new partnerships (Zillow integration with NotebookLM, a tie‑up with Sea) that extend Gemini/Cloud into vertical offerings — good for long‑term cloud & AI revenue. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from notable managers (Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking and others) signals conviction among some large investors that Alphabet is a core AI winner. That buying can support the stock around earnings and execution milestones. Appaloosa boosts stake

Institutional buying from notable managers (Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking and others) signals conviction among some large investors that Alphabet is a core AI winner. That buying can support the stock around earnings and execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Gemini consumer demos — e.g., an AI “cricket coach” showcased on CNBC — are positive PR for user engagement but are not immediate revenue drivers; they show product momentum more than financials. CNBC Gemini demo

Gemini consumer demos — e.g., an AI “cricket coach” showcased on CNBC — are positive PR for user engagement but are not immediate revenue drivers; they show product momentum more than financials. Neutral Sentiment: Product cadence: Google launched the $499 Pixel 10a with new AI features — supports consumer distribution of AI but low‑end device upgrades are incremental for overall revenue. Pixel 10a launch

Product cadence: Google launched the $499 Pixel 10a with new AI features — supports consumer distribution of AI but low‑end device upgrades are incremental for overall revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alphabet senior exec John Kent Walker disclosed a large sale (~47,574 shares at ~$301.45), which markets often interpret as modestly negative near‑term signal. Insider sale filing

Insider selling: Alphabet senior exec John Kent Walker disclosed a large sale (~47,574 shares at ~$301.45), which markets often interpret as modestly negative near‑term signal. Negative Sentiment: Multiple funds trimmed Alphabet stakes (including Pershing Square, Longview and others) per recent filings — increased selling from institutions can weigh on intraday liquidity and sentiment. Pershing Square trim

Multiple funds trimmed Alphabet stakes (including Pershing Square, Longview and others) per recent filings — increased selling from institutions can weigh on intraday liquidity and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Security/legal risk: Three engineers were charged with allegedly stealing Google trade secrets and sending data to Iran — a reputational and IP risk that could trigger regulatory scrutiny or operational distractions. Trade-secrets indictment

Security/legal risk: Three engineers were charged with allegedly stealing Google trade secrets and sending data to Iran — a reputational and IP risk that could trigger regulatory scrutiny or operational distractions. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk from supply constraints: Google DeepMind’s CEO warned that a memory‑chip shortage is constraining agentic AI research/deployment — could slow rollout cadence or raise costs in the near term. DeepMind supply comment

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

