SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPRE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 5,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,654. SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

