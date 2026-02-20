SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Up 0.0%
SPRE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 5,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,654. SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.
About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.