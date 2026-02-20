First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE FPF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 16,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,550. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund aims to deliver a consistent distribution by investing primarily in intermediate-duration preferred securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, financial institutions and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of fixed- and floating-rate preferred stocks, with at least 80% of its total assets invested in such securities.

