Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. 663,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,955. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Nutrien News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,415,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,219,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,310,000 after buying an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

