Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Nutrien Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. 663,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,955. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien
Nutrien News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026, which should support volumes and pricing for Nutrien’s potash segment and bolster earnings outlook. Nutrien expects higher potash demand despite tough conditions for farmers
- Positive Sentiment: The Board raised the quarterly dividend to US$0.55 and authorized a new share repurchase program (up to ~5% of outstanding shares), increasing cash return to shareholders — a clear positive for yield‑seeking investors. Nutrien Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Intent to Launch a New Share Repurchase Program
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA and net earnings remained solid (adjusted EBITDA ~$1.28B; net earnings $580M), reflecting profitable performance across segments and cost/capex discipline noted by management. That underpins mid‑cycle cash generation. Nutrien Reports Full-Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $70 (equal‑weight), signaling some analyst confidence in valuation upside despite the earnings miss. Barclays Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $70.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings materials, slide deck and call transcripts are available for deeper review; helpful for investors assessing segment details and 2026 guidance assumptions. Q4 slide deck / press release
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and presentations provide management commentary on farmer economics and inventory dynamics — useful but will require modeling to quantify 2026 upside vs. weather/farm income risks. Nutrien Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported adjusted EPS of $0.83 and revenue of $5.12B missed consensus (EPS ~$0.87; revenue ~$5.26B), which pressured the stock and raises short‑term uncertainty on earnings momentum. Nutrien Q4 results and analyst comparisons
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was negative after the print — several outlets reported share weakness following the mixed quarter and the EPS/revenue miss. Short‑term headwinds may persist until 2026 demand gains are visibly translating into sales. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,415,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,219,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,310,000 after buying an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.
Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.