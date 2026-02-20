Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) General Counsel Junlin Ho Sells 9,580 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 9,580 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $445,757.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,088.85. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Junlin Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Junlin Ho sold 8,016 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $356,551.68.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 726,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,034.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,428,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,289,000 after buying an additional 2,521,022 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $91,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $91,603,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 10,825,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,842,000 after buying an additional 1,575,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.