First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.29. 43,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,786. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,104.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

