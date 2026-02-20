SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.2590, with a volume of 587480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

