iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $72.0010, with a volume of 10381853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,142,000. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

