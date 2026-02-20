iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.8580, with a volume of 852080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 384.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.