iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.8580, with a volume of 852080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.08.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 384.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
