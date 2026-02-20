Nidec (NJDCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0570 per share and revenue of $4.3143 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Trading Down 19.8%

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Nidec has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie Infrastructure cut shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nidec presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

