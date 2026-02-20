Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at Glj Research

Glj Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $411.71 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.