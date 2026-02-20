iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.33 and traded as high as C$28.56. iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF shares last traded at C$28.55, with a volume of 204,258 shares traded.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.33.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the fund uses an indexing strategy to achieve its investment objective. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate and or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

