Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.49 and traded as high as $39.68. Evans Bancorp shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 34,406 shares traded.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Evans Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank headquartered in East Aurora, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of financial services, including deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and commercial lending solutions. Evans Bancorp operates under the regulatory supervision of the Federal Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Evans Bank’s product portfolio encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts designed for both individual customers and small- to mid-sized businesses.

