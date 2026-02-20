iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

iRhythm posted strong results—Q4 revenue of $208.9M (+27% YoY) , FY revenue $747.1M, the company’s first positive quarterly net income and positive free cash flow, $583.8M in cash, and guidance of $870–$880M revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin target of 11.5%–12.5% for 2026.

iRhythm posted strong results—Q4 revenue of , FY revenue $747.1M, the company’s first positive quarterly net income and positive free cash flow, $583.8M in cash, and guidance of $870–$880M revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin target of 11.5%–12.5% for 2026. Growth is volume‑led and broadening beyond cardiology: >1/3 of volume now originates in primary care, iRhythm serves ~40,000 primary care physicians, and >50% of volume flows through EHR integrations (75 of top 100 customers), which management says increases stickiness and prescribing consistency.

Growth is volume‑led and broadening beyond cardiology: >1/3 of volume now originates in primary care, iRhythm serves ~40,000 primary care physicians, and >50% of volume flows through EHR integrations (75 of top 100 customers), which management says increases stickiness and prescribing consistency. Management highlighted a data/AI advantage—nearly 3 billion hours of curated ECG data and Lucem Health pilots showing >85% accuracy in pre‑identifying arrhythmias—positioning the company to move from detection toward predictive workflows for high‑risk populations.

Management highlighted a data/AI advantage—nearly of curated ECG data and Lucem Health pilots showing >85% accuracy in pre‑identifying arrhythmias—positioning the company to move from detection toward predictive workflows for high‑risk populations. The next‑gen MCT device (21‑day wear, improved form factor, mobile gateway, enhanced algorithms) is under FDA review with an expected launch in H1 2027; the mobile gateway and cybersecurity work delayed timing but aim to improve long‑term economics and usability.

The next‑gen MCT device (21‑day wear, improved form factor, mobile gateway, enhanced algorithms) is under FDA review with an expected launch in H1 2027; the mobile gateway and cybersecurity work delayed timing but aim to improve long‑term economics and usability. International (U.K., select EU, Japan) and adjacent markets (sleep apnea pilots) are cited as meaningful long‑term opportunities—UK posted a record quarter and Japan is building reimbursement evidence—but these markets are early stage and not fully baked into 2026 guidance.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $9.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 431,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.06. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

