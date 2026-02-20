GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.500-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GATX traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 148,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. GATX has a 52 week low of $139.44 and a 52 week high of $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on GATX from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GATX

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $295,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,454.80. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — Susquehanna raised its price target to $220 and moved to a “positive” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the recent share price, which supports bullish sentiment. Susquehanna price target

Analyst lift — Susquehanna raised its price target to $220 and moved to a “positive” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the recent share price, which supports bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns boosted — GATX raised its quarterly dividend ~8.2% to $0.66 and announced a new $300 million buyback program, both shareholder-friendly moves that typically support the stock. Dividend and buyback

Capital returns boosted — GATX raised its quarterly dividend ~8.2% to $0.66 and announced a new $300 million buyback program, both shareholder-friendly moves that typically support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Results and growth drivers — Q4 operating performance was described as strong (revenue up year-over-year and management called 2025 “exceptional”), with management citing growth from the Wells Fargo Rail acquisition and engine leasing strength that underpin forward growth expectations. RailwayAge coverage

Results and growth drivers — Q4 operating performance was described as strong (revenue up year-over-year and management called 2025 “exceptional”), with management citing growth from the Wells Fargo Rail acquisition and engine leasing strength that underpin forward growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line but modestly conservative — FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $9.50–$10.10 versus a consensus near $10.03, so guidance is close to expectations but not clearly beat. Investors may digest this as steady rather than a strong positive catalyst. Earnings call summary

Guidance largely in line but modestly conservative — FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $9.50–$10.10 versus a consensus near $10.03, so guidance is close to expectations but not clearly beat. Investors may digest this as steady rather than a strong positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on beats/misses — Some outlets report an EPS beat and revenue growth, others flag small misses vs. certain models; the take-away is results were essentially in-line to slightly positive, so short-term volatility is possible. Deep dive

Mixed headlines on beats/misses — Some outlets report an EPS beat and revenue growth, others flag small misses vs. certain models; the take-away is results were essentially in-line to slightly positive, so short-term volatility is possible. Negative Sentiment: Shares pared gains in some sessions — coverage noted the stock fell despite the earnings release, likely reflecting profit-taking, mixed guidance nuance, or positioning ahead of integration risks. Kalkine report

Shares pared gains in some sessions — coverage noted the stock fell despite the earnings release, likely reflecting profit-taking, mixed guidance nuance, or positioning ahead of integration risks. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rotation noted — recent disclosures show insider sales and some large institutional reductions in Q4, which can add selling pressure or volatility in the near term. QuiverQuant summary

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GATX by 364.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.