Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

NASDAQ GH traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. 2,364,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,219. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $977,865.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,749.10. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,528.48. This trade represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys — BTIG bumped its price target to $145 (buy), implying ~38% upside. Benzinga The Fly

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys — BTIG bumped its price target to $145 (buy), implying ~38% upside. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its target to $135 and kept a buy rating, adding incremental analyst support for the stock. The Fly TickerReport

Canaccord raised its target to $135 and kept a buy rating, adding incremental analyst support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — reported $281.3M vs. consensus ~$269.7M, up ~39% year-over-year; oncology revenue and test volume showed continued growth, a clear positive for recurring revenue trends. BusinessWire

Q4 revenue beat — reported $281.3M vs. consensus ~$269.7M, up ~39% year-over-year; oncology revenue and test volume showed continued growth, a clear positive for recurring revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3B (above consensus ~$1.2B), signaling confidence in growth trajectory. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3B (above consensus ~$1.2B), signaling confidence in growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: New/expanded coverage — Robert W. Baird initiated coverage (coverage starts can increase visibility and liquidity). AmericanBankingNews

New/expanded coverage — Robert W. Baird initiated coverage (coverage starts can increase visibility and liquidity). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for detail — useful for investors wanting management commentary on margins, test mix, and cadence for FY‑26 execution. Seeking Alpha Transcript Yahoo Highlights

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for detail — useful for investors wanting management commentary on margins, test mix, and cadence for FY‑26 execution. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed — reported loss of $0.50 vs. consensus loss of ~$0.43, which likely disappointed short‑term traders and contributed to selling pressure despite the revenue beat. Zacks

EPS missed — reported loss of $0.50 vs. consensus loss of ~$0.43, which likely disappointed short‑term traders and contributed to selling pressure despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Short interest reporting in the feed is unclear/erroneous (zeros/NaN), but any perceived increase in short activity or profit-taking after strong run-ups can amplify downside. (Data note: reported figures appear inconsistent.)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

