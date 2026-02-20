Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

ITGR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 440,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. Integer has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 2,408.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Integer by 79,888.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Integer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Integer reported Q4 EPS of $1.76 (vs. $1.70 consensus) and revenue of $472.1M (vs. ~$462.7M consensus), with Y/Y revenue and adjusted EPS growth; management reiterated its 2026 outlook including an EPS range that keeps the company on track with prior targets. Integer Reports Results

Q4 results beat — Integer reported Q4 EPS of $1.76 (vs. $1.70 consensus) and revenue of $472.1M (vs. ~$462.7M consensus), with Y/Y revenue and adjusted EPS growth; management reiterated its 2026 outlook including an EPS range that keeps the company on track with prior targets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — Truist raised its price target to $97 and maintained a Buy rating, highlighting upside vs. the recent share level and likely reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Benzinga

Analyst lift — Truist raised its price target to $97 and maintained a Buy rating, highlighting upside vs. the recent share level and likely reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance detail — Integer set FY2026 EPS guidance at $6.29–$6.78 and issued revenue guidance roughly in the $1.8–$1.9B area; the EPS range overlaps street estimates, so investors will watch execution vs. the range and the company’s commentary on margins and end‑market demand. Press Release / Slide Deck

Guidance detail — Integer set FY2026 EPS guidance at $6.29–$6.78 and issued revenue guidance roughly in the $1.8–$1.9B area; the EPS range overlaps street estimates, so investors will watch execution vs. the range and the company’s commentary on margins and end‑market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and materials available — The transcript and slide presentation provide management commentary on drivers (organic growth, margin levers, outlook cadence); active investors should review the call for color on customer wins, backlog, and 2027 targets. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and materials available — The transcript and slide presentation provide management commentary on drivers (organic growth, margin levers, outlook cadence); active investors should review the call for color on customer wins, backlog, and 2027 targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage and metric checks — Coverage from Zacks, Houston Chronicle and others highlights the beats and walks through key metrics vs. estimates; these stories help shape short‑term investor reaction but add no new financials beyond the release. Zacks Analysis

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Featured Stories

