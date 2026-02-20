TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 179,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 147,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

