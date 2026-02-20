Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Cut to Neutral at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

EGO traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,146. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,499,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,679,000 after buying an additional 4,173,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 228.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after buying an additional 3,472,504 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,640,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,283,000 after buying an additional 2,512,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Eldorado issued 2026 production and cost guidance and a three‑year outlook targeting ~40% gold production growth and a step‑up to higher steady‑state output from 2027 — supports longer‑term growth thesis. Eldorado Gold Provides 2026 Guidance

Eldorado issued 2026 production and cost guidance and a three‑year outlook targeting ~40% gold production growth and a step‑up to higher steady‑state output from 2027 — supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong 2025 full‑year and Q4 financial and operational results, citing significant free cash flow excluding Skouries and higher cash from operations — strengthens fundamental cash‑flow story. Eldorado Gold Delivers Strong 2025 Results

Company reported strong 2025 full‑year and Q4 financial and operational results, citing significant free cash flow excluding Skouries and higher cash from operations — strengthens fundamental cash‑flow story. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly detail: EPS $0.63 missed consensus by $0.01, but revenue $575.14M materially beat the $500.42M estimate; margins and ROE remain solid — a mixed beat/miss that leaves fundamentals intact. Quarterly Press Release

Quarterly detail: EPS $0.63 missed consensus by $0.01, but revenue $575.14M materially beat the $500.42M estimate; margins and ROE remain solid — a mixed beat/miss that leaves fundamentals intact. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large call buying (2,739 calls, ~48% above typical volume) — signals speculative/bullish positioning but not definitive direction for stock price.

Options flow: unusually large call buying (2,739 calls, ~48% above typical volume) — signals speculative/bullish positioning but not definitive direction for stock price. Negative Sentiment: CIBC downgraded EGO from “sector outperform” to “neutral” — a notable sell‑side change that likely pressured the stock amid active trading. CIBC Downgrade

CIBC downgraded EGO from “sector outperform” to “neutral” — a notable sell‑side change that likely pressured the stock amid active trading. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord cut its rating from “buy” to “hold,” adding to downward analyst pressure and likely contributing to intraday selling. Canaccord Coverage (Finviz) TickerReport

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

