Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 25,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 381,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on Immatics in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immatics by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

