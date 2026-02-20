Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Expro Group’s conference call:

Expro reported FY2025 revenue of $1.6 billion , Adjusted EBITDA of $353 million (22% margin) , and Adjusted free cash flow of $127 million , more than doubling FCF from 2024 and improving liquidity.

, Adjusted EBITDA of , and Adjusted free cash flow of , more than doubling FCF from 2024 and improving liquidity. Backlog increased to $2.5 billion (a $196 million Q4 rise) and includes a notable four‑year, $380 million North Africa award, giving multi‑year revenue visibility.

(a $196 million Q4 rise) and includes a notable four‑year, North Africa award, giving multi‑year revenue visibility. 2026 revenue is guided to be roughly flat to 2025, but management expects further EBITDA margin expansion and higher free cash flow (stable CapEx); they cautioned Q1 will be seasonally weaker.

Management emphasized technology deployments and globalization—first‑of‑its‑kind XRD Spider , CATs ATX real‑time downhole control, and wider Coretrax rollouts—which they say boost efficiency, safety, and wallet share.

, CATs ATX real‑time downhole control, and wider Coretrax rollouts—which they say boost efficiency, safety, and wallet share. Capital allocation remains balanced across organic investment, selective M&A, shareholder returns (target ≥1/3 of FCF via buybacks), and a strong balance sheet; total liquidity was $551 million after a voluntary revolver paydown.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.2%

Expro Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,996. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler lowered Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Expro Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

