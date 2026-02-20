ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.90 and last traded at GBX 15.25. 173,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 453,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 price target on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 22.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZOO Digital Group
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZOO Digital Group
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.