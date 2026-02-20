ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.90 and last traded at GBX 15.25. 173,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 453,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 price target on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

