JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $130.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $977,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,749.10. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $567,122.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,528.48. This represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,441,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,398,000 after buying an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

See Also

