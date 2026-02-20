Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $114.00. The stock traded as low as $148.40 and last traded at $148.70. 25,672,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 11,392,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.51.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $940,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,293.42. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,995. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues the pullback could be a buying opportunity: analysts point to durable ARR growth, solid cash flow and institutional accumulation supporting a longer‑term rebound. MarketBeat: Dip Might Be a Gift

Market commentary argues the pullback could be a buying opportunity: analysts point to durable ARR growth, solid cash flow and institutional accumulation supporting a longer‑term rebound. Positive Sentiment: Some firms reaffirm upside: Rosenblatt and other boutiques reiterated Buy/Outperform views, signaling continued conviction in the company’s platform strategy despite near‑term headwinds. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy

Some firms reaffirm upside: Rosenblatt and other boutiques reiterated Buy/Outperform views, signaling continued conviction in the company’s platform strategy despite near‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Palo Alto announced an offer to purchase certain CyberArk convertible notes as part of closing that acquisition — a financing/cleanup step tied to integration of CyberArk. This reduces uncertainty on that piece of the deal but underscores acquisition-related activity. PR Newswire: Offer to Purchase CyberArk Notes

Palo Alto announced an offer to purchase certain CyberArk convertible notes as part of closing that acquisition — a financing/cleanup step tied to integration of CyberArk. This reduces uncertainty on that piece of the deal but underscores acquisition-related activity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: revenue and ARR growth remained healthy and roughly in line with expectations, but management trimmed FY/near‑term EPS guidance and flagged integration costs as the culprit — a key reason some analysts pulled targets. Globe and Mail: Q4 In Line but Stock Drops

Recent quarter: revenue and ARR growth remained healthy and roughly in line with expectations, but management trimmed FY/near‑term EPS guidance and flagged integration costs as the culprit — a key reason some analysts pulled targets. Negative Sentiment: A broad wave of analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts hit the stock (notable large cuts include HSBC to $114 and multiple banks trimming targets), amplifying selling pressure after the guidance update. AmericanBankingNews: Stock Down on Analyst Downgrade

A broad wave of analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts hit the stock (notable large cuts include HSBC to $114 and multiple banks trimming targets), amplifying selling pressure after the guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Large, unusual options activity showed heavy put buying (roughly 174,000 puts — ~+399% vs. normal), signaling hedging or bearish positioning that can intensify short‑term downside.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,279,000 after buying an additional 163,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.65.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

