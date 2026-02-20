Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.14.

AIF traded up C$1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.98. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$36.97 and a 52-week high of C$63.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.96 million during the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Brennan sold 93,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.99, for a total value of C$5,073,710.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,364,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,683,974.44. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. Insiders acquired a total of 142,116 shares of company stock worth $7,683,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

