Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nutrien by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,713,000 after buying an additional 13,313,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nutrien by 48.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $150,416,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nutrien from $64 to $77 (equal‑weight), signaling a materially higher fair value from that firm and lending upside to the name. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also lifted its target from $64 to $71 (neutral), a smaller but supportive upgrade that helps underpin consensus price‑target momentum. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend and announced intent to launch a new share‑repurchase program (up to 5% of outstanding), boosting cash‑return prospects for investors. Business Wire
- Positive Sentiment: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite tough farm economics, which supports fertilizer pricing and volumes over the year. Reuters
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays nudged its target to $70 — a mild endorsement but broadly in line with recent analyst moves and consensus. American Banking News
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released Q4 materials and the earnings call transcript/slide deck — useful for active investors to parse segment trends, cash flow and 2026 guidance. Slide Deck / Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83 missed the $0.87 consensus and revenue of $5.12B missed estimates — the earnings miss and softer top line are the primary drivers of intraday weakness. MarketBeat
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.
Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.
