Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nutrien by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,713,000 after buying an additional 13,313,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nutrien by 48.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $150,416,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nutrien from $64 to $77 (equal‑weight), signaling a materially higher fair value from that firm and lending upside to the name. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nutrien from $64 to $77 (equal‑weight), signaling a materially higher fair value from that firm and lending upside to the name. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also lifted its target from $64 to $71 (neutral), a smaller but supportive upgrade that helps underpin consensus price‑target momentum. Benzinga

Bank of America also lifted its target from $64 to $71 (neutral), a smaller but supportive upgrade that helps underpin consensus price‑target momentum. Positive Sentiment: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend and announced intent to launch a new share‑repurchase program (up to 5% of outstanding), boosting cash‑return prospects for investors. Business Wire

Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend and announced intent to launch a new share‑repurchase program (up to 5% of outstanding), boosting cash‑return prospects for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite tough farm economics, which supports fertilizer pricing and volumes over the year. Reuters

Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite tough farm economics, which supports fertilizer pricing and volumes over the year. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays nudged its target to $70 — a mild endorsement but broadly in line with recent analyst moves and consensus. American Banking News

Barclays nudged its target to $70 — a mild endorsement but broadly in line with recent analyst moves and consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Company released Q4 materials and the earnings call transcript/slide deck — useful for active investors to parse segment trends, cash flow and 2026 guidance. Slide Deck / Press Release

Company released Q4 materials and the earnings call transcript/slide deck — useful for active investors to parse segment trends, cash flow and 2026 guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83 missed the $0.87 consensus and revenue of $5.12B missed estimates — the earnings miss and softer top line are the primary drivers of intraday weakness. MarketBeat

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

