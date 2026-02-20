Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.2890, with a volume of 29557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,100. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,859,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 346,039 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 106.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 395,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 204,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2,223.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 153,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Featured Stories

