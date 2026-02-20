Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.7960.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy’s infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

