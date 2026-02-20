KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.2950, with a volume of 96673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 585.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

