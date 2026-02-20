iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $74.2060, with a volume of 1176944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,660.7% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

