Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 1,133,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Evergy by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Evergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share (annualized yield ~3.5%); record date March 10 and payable March 20 — supports income investor demand and signals management confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Evergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share (annualized yield ~3.5%); record date March 10 and payable March 20 — supports income investor demand and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Company announced new large commercial and industrial customers as part of its growth narrative — a potential revenue tailwind if load and contract terms materialize. Article Title

Company announced new large commercial and industrial customers as part of its growth narrative — a potential revenue tailwind if load and contract terms materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Management rolled out a $21.6 billion five‑year capital spending plan to meet accelerating demand — this supports long-term growth but increases near-term capex needs and execution risk. Article Title

Management rolled out a $21.6 billion five‑year capital spending plan to meet accelerating demand — this supports long-term growth but increases near-term capex needs and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q4 2025 earnings call presentation and full transcript — useful for investors wanting management commentary on customer wins, capex pacing and rate plans. Article Title Transcript

Company released its Q4 2025 earnings call presentation and full transcript — useful for investors wanting management commentary on customer wins, capex pacing and rate plans. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the filing appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and shows a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this item is noisy and unlikely to meaningfully move the stock absent clearer data.

Reported short-interest data in the filing appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and shows a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this item is noisy and unlikely to meaningfully move the stock absent clearer data. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.42 missed consensus ($0.57) — the profit shortfall is the primary near-term negative catalyst and explains downward pressure after the print. Article Title

Q4 EPS of $0.42 missed consensus ($0.57) — the profit shortfall is the primary near-term negative catalyst and explains downward pressure after the print. Negative Sentiment: Updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.34 sits below some Street expectations (consensus ~$4.28) and Reuters highlights the company forecasting 2026 profit below estimates — this tempers upside and is likely weighing on valuation. Article Title

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

