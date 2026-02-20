Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Trading Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.69. Approximately 869,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,851,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Foran Mining Price Performance

About Foran Mining

The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.30.

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

