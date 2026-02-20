Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Trading Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.69. Approximately 869,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,851,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOM
Foran Mining Price Performance
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.