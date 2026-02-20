Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Declares $0.45 Interim Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 193.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.