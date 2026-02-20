Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Declares $0.45 Interim Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 193.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03.
About Sonic Healthcare
