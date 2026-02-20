DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

DirectBooking Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.7750 and last traded at $4.7750. 7,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 35,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

DirectBooking Technology Stock Down 8.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, we conduct our operations in Hong Kong through our operating subsidiary, Primega Construction. Primega Construction is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of C&D materials and reduction of construction waste. Through Primega Construction, we operate in the Hong Kong construction industry, mainly handling transportation of materials excavated from construction sites.

