Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

2/11/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/11/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $50.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $61.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $58.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $87.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/4/2026 – PayPal was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/4/2026 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $91.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – PayPal had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

2/3/2026 – PayPal was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

2/3/2026 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

2/3/2026 – PayPal had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/3/2026 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/3/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – PayPal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

1/28/2026 – PayPal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – PayPal was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn.

1/28/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $93.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – PayPal had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – PayPal was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/18/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2026 – PayPal was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

1/15/2026 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/14/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

1/13/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2026 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/6/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/24/2025 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $65.00.

12/22/2025 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This trade represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,304 shares of company stock worth $1,749,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

