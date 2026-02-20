Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $69.3590, with a volume of 3121260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

