BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$194.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$183.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.29.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$5.47 on Friday, hitting C$188.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,542. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$139.50 and a 52-week high of C$196.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark’s, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

