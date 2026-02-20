Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 35,788 shares.The stock last traded at $5.2929 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMICY

Umicore Stock Performance

Umicore Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

(Get Free Report)

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.