Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.42. Satellogic shares last traded at $3.7560, with a volume of 2,798,092 shares changing hands.

Northland published detailed quarterly estimates for 2025–2027 (examples: Q4 2025 -$0.06, FY2026 -$0.18, Q1 2026 -$0.05), giving investors a clearer short‑term earnings roadmap but not yet indicating consistent profitability. Negative Sentiment: Despite improvement, Northland still models multi‑quarter losses (FY2025 -$0.42, FY2026 -$0.18), so near‑term fundamentals remain loss‑making and subject to execution and capital‑raising risk. Northland note (MarketBeat)

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Satellogic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Satellogic in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on Satellogic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, major shareholder Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $30,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,856,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,353,575. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,373 shares of company stock worth $2,942,676. Company insiders own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Satellogic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Satellogic by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

