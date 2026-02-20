Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.23.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,840. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.