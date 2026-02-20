Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$46.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.33.

Shares of TSE MTY traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.26. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$32.92 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The stock has a market cap of C$984.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

