Scotiabank Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$46.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTY
MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.6%
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.