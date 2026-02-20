Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.05. 5,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 85,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.73 billion. Seven and I had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

