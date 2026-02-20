Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Outperformer” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MGA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Magna International by 33.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,148,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,747 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,191,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Magna International

Here are the key news stories impacting Magna International this week:

Positive Sentiment: CIBC upgraded MGA from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding near‑term buying pressure by signaling improved conviction in Magna’s outlook and execution. Read More.

CIBC upgraded MGA from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding near‑term buying pressure by signaling improved conviction in Magna’s outlook and execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $75, a clear bullish endorsement that could support higher share valuations if investors follow the firm’s view. Read More.

Raymond James raised its price target to $75, a clear bullish endorsement that could support higher share valuations if investors follow the firm’s view. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays increased its price target to $67, reinforcing analyst momentum lifting consensus targets and giving further near‑term upside support. Read More.

Barclays increased its price target to $67, reinforcing analyst momentum lifting consensus targets and giving further near‑term upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts publicly flagged expectations that MGA’s stock should rise, a headline that tends to attract investor attention and buying interest. Read More.

Goldman Sachs analysts publicly flagged expectations that MGA’s stock should rise, a headline that tends to attract investor attention and buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An American Banking News item highlighted a Morgan Stanley analyst expecting the stock to rise, adding to the positive narrative from institutional research. Read More.

An American Banking News item highlighted a Morgan Stanley analyst expecting the stock to rise, adding to the positive narrative from institutional research. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley did raise its price target from $54 to $65 but maintained an “equal weight” rating (the firm’s note implied only modest upside/downside), which tempers the bullish headlines. Read More.

Morgan Stanley did raise its price target from $54 to $65 but maintained an “equal weight” rating (the firm’s note implied only modest upside/downside), which tempers the bullish headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus on Magna remains around “hold” on average, so despite several upgrades there is still broad caution among analysts that may limit sustained buying. Read More.

Brokerages’ consensus on Magna remains around “hold” on average, so despite several upgrades there is still broad caution among analysts that may limit sustained buying. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $59, but that level is still below the current market price — a signal that at least some desks see limited upside, which can pressure the stock if investors focus on the lower target. Read More.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.